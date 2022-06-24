Third month of decline for video game revenue

Chinese video gaming revenues dropped in May, according to a new report, as the industry struggles to bounce back from the impact of regulatory uncertainties and a slowing economy, reports the South China Morning Post .

Industry revenue declined 6.74% last month year on year to RBM 22.9 billion ($3.4 billion), and it was down 0.31% from April, according to a report published by research firm Gamma Data on Wednesday.

The decline was primarily driven by a drop in mobile game revenue, which fell 10.85% year on year to RMB 16.6 billion for the month. The figure was also down 2.15% from April, according to the new report.