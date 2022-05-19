Adidas and Gucci face criticism in China for leaky parasol

Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are grabbing headlines in China for selling an RMB 11,100 ($1,644) umbrella that doesn’t even stop rain. Never mind that the brands say that’s not what it was designed to do, reports Bloomberg .

A hashtag on “the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof” attracted more than 140 million views on social media site Weibo.

The post focuses on a disclaimer that the parasol doesn’t block rain, but instead should be used as shade from the sun and for fashion purposes. The product originally had been classified as an umbrella but was changed to a more ambiguous term in mandarin. Representatives at Adidas and Gucci could not be immediately reached for comment.