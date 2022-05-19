China smartphone market contracts in Q1

A deteriorating macroeconomic environment layered with Covid-19 outbreaks saw China’s smartphone market contract sharply in the first quarter of 2022, as consumers opted to hold onto their current models for longer, reports Caixin . In the three months through March, smartphone shipments plummeted 29.2% year-on-year to 68.1 million units, according to a report released on Monday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The plunge came as the number of new smartphone models released during the period dropped 13.3% year-on-year to 85.

Several other big-name market researchers—including IDC, Canalys and Counterpoint Research—also reported first-quarter drops in China’s smartphone sales ranging from 13% to 18%.