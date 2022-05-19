China smartphone market contracts in Q1

A deteriorating macroeconomic environment layered with Covid-19 outbreaks saw China’s smartphone market contract sharply in the first quarter of 2022, as consumers opted to hold onto their current models for longer, reports Caixin. In the three months through March, smartphone shipments plummeted 29.2% year-on-year to 68.1 million units, according to a report released on Monday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The plunge came as the number of new smartphone models released during the period dropped 13.3% year-on-year to 85.
Several other big-name market researchers—including IDC, Canalys and Counterpoint Research—also reported first-quarter drops in China’s smartphone sales ranging from 13% to 18%.
You must log in to post a comment.