Many of Shanghai’s financial firms getting back to work

Shanghai authorities have granted approval to 864 of the city’s financial institutions to resume work, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as it gradually eases a city-wide lockdown that began seven weeks ago, reports Reuters .

The move is part of the financial hub’s plan to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume after the lockdown was enacted to curb China’s worst outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan in late 2019 halted most economic activity.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shanghai Futures Exchange, and China Financial Futures Exchange were among the 864 financial institutions put on a “white list” of companies allowed to resume work published by the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and provided by the sources that was reviewed by Reuters.