After-school class prices to be set by local governments

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced that China’s local governments should set the fees charged by after-school tutoring institutions offering compulsory education subjects, reports Caixin . The announcement outlines another step in the country’s plan to restructure the private education sector.

Local governments should establish benchmark fees and floating ranges and include them in pricing catalogs, according to a notice from the NDRC. Price increases from the standard level will be capped at 10%. Local governments need to issue their standard pricing for private tutors and related polices by the end of 2021.

Beijing unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its private education sector in July, banning companies that teach school curricula from making profits or raising outside capital. It also banned any tutoring for school subjects during vacations or holidays.