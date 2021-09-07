China’s Great Wall to launch NEVs in Europe in 2022

Chinese auto manufacturer, Great Wall Motors, is set to launch an electric compact car and a plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022, it said on Monday. The company will be joining a growing number of Chinese carmakers testing their luck in the European market with low or zero-emission vehicles, reports Reuters .

The company said at the IAA car show in Munich that it will start taking orders for the Coffee 01 plug-in SUV for the German market at the end of 2021. Deliveries of the vehicle, which will have an electric range of 150 km (93.2 miles) and will be marketed under Great Wall’s WEY brand, will start in the first half of 2022.

The Chinese carmaker said it will announce other European markets besides Germany for the Coffee 01 soon. The company will also launch its first European “brand experience center” in Munich in early 2022.