Airbus beats Boeing to new China sales

China’s three biggest state-owned airlines announced plans on Friday to buy a total of almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest plane order by Chinese carriers since the start of the pandemic and a major boost to the European planemaker in a key market, reports Nikkei Asia .

Air China and China Southern Airlines said in separate stock exchange filings they would each buy 96 A320neo family jets, worth $12.2 billion at list prices. China Eastern Airlines will buy 100 airplanes of the same type, worth $12.8 billion, it said.

Major airlines typically receive substantial discounts to list prices and China Eastern said the discounts were larger than usual. Airbus shares rose more than 3% on the news, while US rival Boeing’s shares were down 1.2% premarket.