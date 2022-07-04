Shimao misses bond payment

Chinese property developer Shimao Group has missed the interest and principal payment of a $1 billion offshore bond due on Sunday, in the latest blow to China’s embattled property market, reports Reuters .

The non-repayment was the first missed public offshore payment for the Shanghai-based developer. With an outstanding $6.1 billion international bonds, Shimao is the sixth largest issuer among Chinese developers, according to Refinitiv.

China’s property sector has been hit by a series of defaults on offshore debt obligations, highlighted by China Evergrande Group, once the country’s top-selling developer but now the world’s most indebted property company.