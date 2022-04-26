Alibaba CEO steps back from Taobao, Tmall roles

Daniel Zhang Yong, the chairman and chief executive of Alibaba Group, has stepped down from his role as the legal representative behind the corporate entities that control Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, reports the South China Morning Post .

Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba’s founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves as chairwoman and general manager, according to data from Chinese corporate registry tracking firm Tianyancha.

Dai, who has worked across multiple business segments in Alibaba, last December was appointed to head Alibaba’s China digital commerce unit, which combines the company’s consumer-facing and wholesale online marketplaces. In January, she started her first major initiative in that role by reorganising the back-end operations of Taobao and Tmall.