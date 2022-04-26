Tech shakeup sees Huya drop staff

Huya, a Chinese video game streaming website, has begun a large number of layoffs, according to three sources close to the matter. The layoffs comes after China’s tech industry has faced an increasing number of regulatory clampdowns over the last year, reports Reuters . Huya, which is controlled by Tencent and was once part of a plan the Chinese gaming giant had to create China’s answer to US platform Twitch, intends to cut hundreds of staff, said the sources, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

The company’s Nimo TV unit, which launched in 2018 as an international version of Huya, is most heavily affected with large staff cuts already implemented.

Huya, which is one of China’s largest video streaming platforms alongside rival DouYu , had 2,075 employees in 2020, according to its latest annual report.