Alibaba invests in European platform Visable

Alibaba Group’s global business-to-business (B2B) marketplace has invested in European counterpart Visable GmbH, as the e-commerce titan seeks further growth in a region with strong demand for quality goods, reports Caixin . After the investment, Visable will continue to operate independently, with its existing brand, management and organizational structure unchanged, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Alibaba.com said in a separate release that it will provide technical support for Visable’s B2B platforms to better serve customers.

Visable’s wlw and europages platforms collectively attract 3 million B2B buyers monthly, according to the company.