Alibaba invests in European platform Visable

Alibaba Group’s global business-to-business (B2B) marketplace has invested in European counterpart Visable GmbH, as the e-commerce titan seeks further growth in a region with strong demand for quality goods, reports Caixin. After the investment, Visable will continue to operate independently, with its existing brand, management and organizational structure unchanged, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
Alibaba.com said in a separate release that it will provide technical support for Visable’s B2B platforms to better serve customers.
Visable’s wlw and europages platforms collectively attract 3 million B2B buyers monthly, according to the company.