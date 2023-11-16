Xiaomi provides first look at debut EVs

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp. is about to debut its long-expected electric vehicles, registering two models with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reports Caixin . The two models, branded as Beijing Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Max, will be manufactured by a unit of state-owned Beijing Automotive Group at a factor owned by Xiaomi in Beijing, according to a registration filing released Wednesday by the ministry.

The two models have similar sizes and exteriors. Photos in the registration filing show that the SU7 Max is equipped with sensing lidar on the top of its windscreen. The SU7 has a top speed of 210 kilometers per hour (130 miles per hour), and the SU7 Max can go as fast as 265 kph. They are powered by batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and BYD Co.

Xiaomi formed an EV subsidiary in September 2021 and entered an agreement with Beijing Yizhuang Economic-Technological Development Area that November to build its EV factory.