Alibaba, JD.com say US was top seller to China during Singles’ Day event

Alibaba and JD.com said the United States was the top seller of goods to China during the Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza that generated about $116 billion in merchandise volume for the pair, reported Reuters.

Singles’ Day is usually a one-day sales event, the world’s biggest, eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. Many online companies offer deals at the event.

Alibaba generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of RMB 498.2 billion ($75.28 billion). JD.com, which recorded RMB 271.5 billion in GMV, told Reuters on Wednesday that best-selling products included Apple iPhones, L’Oreal SA’s Lancome toner and 60-inch smart LCD TVs from Sharp Corp.