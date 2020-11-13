TikTok US sale deadline is held off for at least a month

TikTok, the Chinese-owned popular video-sharing app caught in the midst of US-China tensions, temporarily dodged a ban Thursday that would have meant the shutting of its US operations and saw the deadline for the sale of its US operations moved until next month at the earliest, reported the South China Morning Post.

The US Department of Commerce announced it would not enact the ban – scheduled to go into effect at midnight – that would have prevented US service providers from enabling users to gain access to TikTok, which would effectively force the app to shut down operations in the country.

Additionally, a federal appeal court extended the deadline – also Thursday at midnight – requiring the app’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok’s US operations to an American owner. That deadline had been set by US President Donald Trump in an executive order in August, saying that the app presented a national security risk.

The US Court of Appeals in Washington, in responding to a petition by TikTok, effectively rendered the Thursday sale deadline moot by ruling that ByteDance and the US government have until December 14 to submit additional documents as part of the court case TikTok has brought against the forced sale.