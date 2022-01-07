Alibaba moves deeper into professional metaverse

Alibaba’s workplace app, DingTalk, is set to launch new augmented reality (AR) glasses that will enable users to conduct meetings virtually, in the latest step by the company to eek out a space in the metaverse, reports the South China Morning Post . The AR glasses will feature self-adjusted optical functions, saving nearsighted users the trouble of wearing additional glasses.

The new headset, which incorporates improvements over DingTalk’s previous AR products and makes the workspace more “immersive,” is the platform’s approach to developing the metaverse. The official launch date for the glasses remains unclear.

DingTalk, in collaboration with Beijing-based AR start-up Nreal, launched its first AR glasses in 2020. They featured the DingTalk app, which enabled a “3D virtual meeting room,” allowing users to make conference calls with a headset. The product is priced at RMB 13,999 ($2,202) on DingTalk’s Taobao store.