Alibaba pledges to hire 15,000 in 2023

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has denied speculation that it is planning mass lay-offs and pledged to hire 15,000 new employees in 2023, after media reports that it is cutting 7% of jobs at its cloud unit, reports the South China Morning Post . Alibaba said its six units are planning to make a total of 15,000 new hires this year including 3,000 fresh graduates, according to a Thursday post on the company’s official account on China’s Twitter-like site Weibo. The firm’s recruitment site is offering thousands of new posts each day, Alibaba said.

In the post, the company said messages circulating on the internet–some of which say the Hangzhou-based company will lay off up to 25% of its workforce across various business units–were “rumours.”

“Each year we see newcomers joining and old colleagues leaving. The movement of talent is what all companies see. At Alibaba, talent is moving in and out normally,” the company said in the post.