Alibaba restarts hiring

Alibaba Group Holding’s domestic e-commerce unit Taobao and Tmall is hiring for more than 2,000 entry-level positions, in a new sign that Big Tech firms in China are gearing up for growth after years of downsizing, reports the South China Morning Post . The unit, one of six major business groups under Alibaba, is looking for fresh graduates to fill roles ranging from engineering to algorithms and data in places including its hometown Hangzhou, as well as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Guangzhou, the company said in a statement.

The recruitment effort forms part of an overall plan by Alibaba to add 15,000 employees – including 3,000 fresh graduates – across the company this year.

The tech giant’s return to active hiring follows noticeable cuts in its payroll. Alibaba had 228,675 employees as of the end of June, down 6,541 from the end of March, according to its latest earnings report.