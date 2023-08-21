Popeyes makes renewed China mainland push

The US fried chicken chain Popeyes is making a renewed push in China with plans to open 1,700 outlets across the mainland in the coming decade, as it takes on a clutch of established rivals like KFC and McDonald’s, reports the South China Morning Post . The aggressive growth strategy comes after a sister company with a strong mainland team and well-honed store development platform became the exclusive operator of the Louisiana-based restaurant brand.

It also demonstrates the growing desire of global fast food companies to grab a slice of the gigantic Chinese consumer market after the country emerged from its stifling COVID-19 regime earlier this year.

“China remains a very important market for the brand to expand its presence,” Jason Ge, general manager of Popeyes China, told reporters in a media briefing on Wednesday. “We hope to connect people with the same interest in our outlets. We hope our customers will be impressed by our food, decor and music.”