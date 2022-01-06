Alibaba top in Greenpeace China e-commerce ranking

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is China’s premier e-commerce platform in terms of carbon emission reducing climate-related commitments and actions, reports the South China Morning Post . The company topped the rankings mainly due to its pledge to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, according to a report released by the environmental group on Thursday.

JD.com took second place, largely because of the climate commitments of its logistics arm, JD Logisitics. Pinduoduo came in last as the Shanghai-based e-commerce giant has yet to announce its climate-related goals or disclose information on carbon reduction.

Greenpeace analyzed seven major Chinese e-commerce platforms, which included Vipshop, Suning.com, NetEase and Xiaomi, scoring them on their climate commitments, the actions they have taken so far, information disclosure related to climate and environment and the steps taken to manage platforms responsibly and sustainably.