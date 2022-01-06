Evergrande looking to delay onshore bond payments

Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group will meet with on-shore, yuan-denominated bondholders this week as the struggling company attempts to push back repayment deadlines and fights to complete its real estate projects, reports the Financial Times . Hengda Real Estate Group, Evergrande’s main onshore subsidiary, will hold the meeting and subsequent series of votes from January 7-10 with holders of its RMB 4.5 billion ($707 million) onshore bond, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange on Wednesday.

Evergrande is at the centre of a crisis across China’s vast property sector, with a cash crunch forcing companies to default on their international debts.

The world’s most indebted developer with more than $300bn in liabilities, ranging from onshore and offshore bonds to sums owed to contractors, Evergrande is in the early stages of a large-scale and sensitive restructuring process.