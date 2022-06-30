Alibaba unit launches tool to help carbon management

Alibaba Group Holding’s cloud business unit is introducing a digital platform to help its customers around the world manage their carbon emissions, in the e-commerce giant’s latest move to support global decarbonisation progress and combat climate change, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Hangzhou-based company announced the global launch of Energy Expert, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool for its enterprise customers, on Thursday. Companies that use the artificial intelligence-powered platform, will be able to measure, analyze and manage their carbon emissions at a corporate and product level, helping them make more sustainable decisions, according to Alibaba Cloud.

The platform is designed to help companies achieve their carbon neutrality goals via Alibaba’s technologies and solutions, said Chen Lijuan, general manager of product and solutions at Alibaba Cloud, in a statement on Thursday.