China cuts international quarantine requirements

China has cut its required quarantine period for international travelers by half, to one week, in the first significant nationwide relaxation of restrictions since Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai and Beijing this year prompted draconian curbs on travel and economic activity, reports the Financial Times .

The State Council, China’s cabinet, also reduced a post-quarantine “home health monitoring” period to three days, from seven days previously, state media reported on Tuesday, and raised the thresholds that trigger positive test results.

Markets were buoyed by the announcement, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index swinging from a loss to a gain of 0.8%, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks rallied late in the afternoon session to close up 1%.