Disneyland Shanghai reopening on June 30

The Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30, a month after the Chinese economic hub lifted a two month-long COVID-19 lockdown, reports Reuters.
The theme park has been shut since March 21, when the resort closed its doors amid an uptick of cases in Shanghai. The city lifted its lockdown on June 1 and the resort begun opening some areas just over a week later.
The resort said in a statement it will resume ticket sales on Wednesday and capacity levels will be controlled, without specifiying at what levels. Some experiences, such as Marvel Universe, will remain shut, it added.
