Disneyland Shanghai reopening on June 30

The Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30, a month after the Chinese economic hub lifted a two month-long COVID-19 lockdown, reports Reuters .

The theme park has been shut since March 21, when the resort closed its doors amid an uptick of cases in Shanghai. The city lifted its lockdown on June 1 and the resort begun opening some areas just over a week later.

The resort said in a statement it will resume ticket sales on Wednesday and capacity levels will be controlled, without specifiying at what levels. Some experiences, such as Marvel Universe, will remain shut, it added.