Alipay’s international interface to support Visa, Mastercard

Alipay, the digital payment service run by financial technology giant Ant Group, has updated its app’s international interface to support overseas travellers to China, including facilitating credit card purchases made via Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover and JCB, reports the South China Morning Post .

The update was made ahead of the 2023 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, from September 23 to October 8, according to Ant’s announcement on Thursday at this year’s edition of its Alipay Partner Conference.

Holders of those popular credit cards are encouraged to register and link their card information with Alipay so that they can make payments to tens of millions of merchants across China via its app, which is a ubiquitous digital settlement platform nationwide along with Tencent Holdings’ WeChat Pay.