WeChat keeps growing as it takes on TikTok

China’s super app WeChat continues to get bigger and more profitable as its TikTok-like short video function generates strong advertising revenue and e-commerce sales, according to the latest data released by the app’s owner Tencent Holdings, reports the South China Morning Post . The social media app, which started as an instant messaging tool in 2011, has gradually become an all-in-one platform for Chinese smartphone users.

Tencent said on Wednesday that monthly active users of WeChat and Weixin – the terms the company uses to refer to accounts outside and inside mainland China, respectively – reached 1.327 billion by the end of June, up from 1.319 billion three months earlier. Tencent did not provide a breakdown of domestic and overseas users, although it is widely estimated that the vast majority of users are in China.

In the second quarter, time spent on WeChat Channels – the name of the short video service that competes with ByteDance’s Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok – almost doubled year on year, aided by double-digit growth in daily active users, Tencent president Martin Lau Chi-ping, said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.