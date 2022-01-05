Amazon closes Kindle Tmall store

US e-commerce giant Amazon.com seems to be reducing its Kindle operations in China, after the company closed its online marketplace in the country in 2019, and has now shut down its official Tmall store, reports the South China Morning Post . The official shop on the platform for the popular line of e-book readers was no longer accessible on Tuesday and other stores are running low on stocks.

Most items on its store on JD.com, another major Chinese e-commerce platform, were also out of stock. Only a basic Kindle edition that sells for RMB 658 ($103) was still available. Third-party vendors were still selling other models on JD.com, Tmall and other marketplaces on Tuesday, with some selling the devices at or below Amazon’s retail price.

“[Chinese] customers can continue to purchase Kindle e-readers from offline and third-party online retailers,” an Amazon representative said on Tuesday. “There is no change to the high-quality customer service and warranty that we provide. At present, customer interest in Kindle has been high. Some models are currently out of stock in China.”