Digital yuan wallets launched

The People’s Bank on China, China’s central bank, has launched pilot versions of its digital currency wallet app on both Android and iOS app stores, reports Reuters . The “e-CNY (Pilot Version)” app, developed by the PBOC digital currency research institute, was available for download on Chinese Android and Apple app stores on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A notice in the app said it is in a research and development pilot phase and is only available to selected users through supported institutions that provide e-CNY services, including major domestic banks.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in November that China would continue to advance the development of its central bank digital currency and improve its design and usage, including increasing its interoperability with existing payment tools.