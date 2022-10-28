AMEC says “business as usual” despite restrictions

A Shanghai-listed Chinese chip equipment maker, founded by a naturalized US citizen, said its business is “operating as normal” in a statement playing down the impact of US restrictions on the country’s chip industry, reports the South China Morning Post .

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), which was started by US scientist Gerald Yin Zhiyao in 2004, is the first Chinese chip company with US citizens in its boardroom to make light of the US Bureau of Industry and Security’s recent move to curtail the work of US persons at Chinese semiconductor companies.

“At present, the company’s research and development, production, operations, marketing and sales are all normal, and AMEC continues to maintain high-speed, stable, healthy and safe development,” AMEC said in a statement posted on Tuesday evening on its official WeChat account. The statement was not published by China’s stock exchange.