Small revenue fall for Huawei

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecoms equipment giant struggling under US trade sanctions, reported a slight revenue decline year on year for the first nine months of 2022, but refrained from revealing its bottom line for the first time in nearly two decades, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Shenzhen-based company on Thursday said its revenue from January to September dropped 2% from the same period last year to RMB 445.8 billion ($61.8 billion), narrowing from the 5.9% revenue decline in the first half.

The company, which remains private, is not under any obligation to disclose its financial data, although it has published its revenue and net profit margin numbers for years.