Amid US tensions, Boeing turns to China’s air freight market

Between the China-US trade war and the grounding of its 737 MAX, Boeing has been struggling with sales of passenger planes in China, however, they are looking towards an increase in freighter plane sales in the country as e-commerce demand skyrockets, reports the South China Morning Post.

China Cargo Airlines, a subsidiary of China Easter Airlines, has placed the first order for a Boeing plane in China for three years, requesting two 777 widebody freighters. Currently there have been 24 of this model of plane delivered to China.

“We’ve seen this really explosive demand for dedicated freighter airplanes in the last year,” said Richard Wynne, managing director of China marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. With Boeing’s dominance of the freighter market, it is harder for Chinese companies to bypass it when placing new orders.