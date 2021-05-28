China SOEs reach 240% profit growth in first four months of 2021

The Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that profit for China’s state-owned enterprises has risen 240% to RMB 1.36 trillion ($213.42 billion) between January and April of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, reports Reuters.
The Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that profit for China’s state-owned enterprises has risen 240% to RMB 1.36 trillion ($213.42 billion) between January and April of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, reports Reuters.
Copyright © 2018 SinoMedia Group Limited All rights reserved
You must log in to post a comment.