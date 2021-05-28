Increase in smartphone sales sees Xiaomi gain ground on ailing Huawei

Tech giant Xiaomi, recently removed from the US blacklist, is gaining ground on Huawei as its surging first quarter revenue and profit growth see it obtain a bigger portion of market share, reports Caixin.

The company’s latest earnings report, released on Wednesday, showed a total revenue growth of 54.7% year-on-year to RMB 76.9 billion ($12 billion) between January and March. With sales growth of nearly 70%, smartphones made up around two-thirds of this revenue increase. The company reported adjusted first quarter net profit of RMB 6.1 billion, up 163.8%.

According to data from research firm Canalys, Xiaomi now has a worldwide market share of 14.1% and is comfortable in its position as the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor after shipments rose 69.1% in the first quarter to 49.4 million units.