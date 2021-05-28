Emissions from China’s data centers, 5G network set to double by 2035

Greenpeace have released a report predicting that emissions from China’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure are set to more than double by 2035, reports Bloomberg.

Carbon dioxide generated by 5G base stations and data centers is projected to continue rising and could reach as much as 310 million tons a year by 2035, emissions greater than that of the entirety of France. This rise is in contrast to the major polluting industries, such as steel and cement, hitting peak emissions levels around 2025.

The report claims that the amount of electricity used by the world’s largest 5G network and some of the biggest data centers will nearly quadruple by 2035. Currently over 60% of the electricity used comes from burning coal and current power consumption is around the same as the cities of Beijing and Shenzhen combined.