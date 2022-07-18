Annual refinery output drops for first time since 2011

China’s refinery throughput for the six months to June marked the first annual decline for the period since at least 2011, data showed on Friday, as strict COVID-19 restrictions and fuel export curbs dampened production, reports Reuters .

For June, output was 54.94 million tonnes, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), bringing January-June processing volumes to 332.22 million tonnes or 13.4 million barrels per day (bpd), down 6% from a year earlier.

The production in June was equivalent to 13.37 million bpd—up 5% from 12.7 million bpd in May, but about 10% below the all-time high of 14.8 million bpd reached in June 2021.