Formerly worth $3bn, Missfresh struggles to survive

Tiger Global-backed grocery delivery start-up Missfresh is fighting to survive as it shuts operations across China, wallows in an accounting scandal and searches for capital to sustain its business, reports the Financial Times . Shares of the Nasdaq-listed company have lost 97% of their value since its IPO in June last year, and this week announced it would dilute ailing shareholders further by issuing 300 million shares to a Shanxi coal mining group for RMB 200 million ($30 million).

The sale will hand Shanxi Donghui Group a roughly 30% stake in Missfresh and it will be able to appoint two directors as part of the transaction.

The upheaval marks a stark turn of fortunes for Missfresh, which pulled in more than $1 billion in financing from investors such as Tiger Global and Goldman Sachs and gained a $3 billion valuation in New York one year ago. Its market value has now sunk to $88 million.