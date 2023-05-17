Another rise for China new home prices

China’s new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, official data showed on Wednesday, as government efforts to stabilise the sector lifted sentiment after the country’s abrupt exit from COVID curbs late last year, reports Reuters . New home prices in April edged up 0.4% month-on-month from a 0.5% gain in March, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Prices fell 0.2% year-on-year, the 12th month of decline in annual terms. Prices were down 0.8% year-on-year in March.

Beijing’s aggressive stimulus policies to the crisis-hit property sector since November last year have boosted sentiment over the past few months. But uncertainty over the strength of the revival lingers amid an overall patchy economic recovery.