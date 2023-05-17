Tencent unveils a number of game updates and new projects

Tencent Holdings, operator of the world’s largest video gaming business by revenue, unveiled more than 30 game updates and new projects in the pipeline at its annual Spark conference, as competition heats up in the industry after Beijing eased its regulatory crackdown, reports the South China Morning Post . Touting more updates and projects than last year’s total of 26, the Shenzhen-based internet giant on Monday signalled a recovery in the world’s largest video gaming market at the conference, where the company highlighted potential innovation in game development using the latest technologies such as ChatGPT-like tools.

“Driven by the growing and evolving needs of users, games have always embraced and applied the most cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements in a timely manner,” Tencent senior-vice president Steven Ma Xiaoyi said in his opening remarks at the conference.

“The flipside is also true: games represent a powerful driving force for AI [artificial intelligence] and technological development.”