Another wave of Chinese ride-hailing rules

A group of Chinese agencies has issued the country’s most extensive set of guidelines yet governing the development of its ride-hailing industry, dispensing another setback to struggling ride-hailing company Didi Global, reports Bloomberg . Agencies including the antitrust watchdog, transport ministry and public security bureau issued a formal package of rules Tuesday targeted at protecting the rights of the millions of ride-hailing drivers that underpin the sector’s growth.

The agencies ordered Didi and its smaller rivals to reinforce social insurance for drivers while adopting “reasonable” commissions. And they warned them against utilizing data to take advantage of consumers. China will establish local-level supervisory offices staffed by personnel from multiple agencies before the year’s end, according to the guidelines.

The latest edicts enshrine and collate previous declarations, while offering an overarching guide for Didi as it grapples with regulatory scrutiny. Beijing has ordered the internet giant to delist from the US, while weighing punishments for a once-feted national champion that plowed ahead with a June IPO over official objections.