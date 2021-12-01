Lenovo still reigns in PC market despite setbacks

The world’s biggest personal computer manufacturer, Lenovo, has retained its position as the global and Chinese market leader in Q3 of 2021 despite debt concerns and an abandoned Shanghai IPO, reports the South China Morning Post . The Beijing-based manufacturer came ahead of competitors HP, Dell and Apple in the three months ending September, having shipped 20.2 million desktops, notebooks and workstations worldwide—a 4.6% rise from a year earlier.

In a report published in October, research firm IDC recorded a 3.1% growth in PC shipments for Lenovo in the third quarter. Lenovo, along with HP and Acer, saw their slowest growth rate in five quarters, IDC data showed.

Lenovo’s shipments also grew slower than the global PC market, which increased by 5% to 84.1 million units last quarter, according to Canalys—the first time it failed to achieve double-digit growth since the second quarter of last year.