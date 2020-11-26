Ant Group cleared to sell $3 billion of asset-backed securities

Ant Group won approval to raise RMB 20 billion ($3.04 billion) by selling securities backed by consumer loans after a Chinese regulatory crackdown on microlending sank the fintech giant’s planned record initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, reported Caixin.

The company sought approval earlier in November for asset-backed securities (ABSs) issued by its consumer microlending units, the operators of the Huabei and Jiebei platforms. After the Shanghai Stock Exchange cleared the listing applications, Ant has an additional RMB 26 billion of ABSs pending approval by the exchange.