Liu He calls for China to get technologically self-reliant, fast

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has called for China to move faster toward becoming technologically self-reliant, a goal that will play a decisive role in the country’s economic development agenda for the next 15 years, reported Caixin.

In an article published Wednesday in the People’s Daily, Liu identified innovation and technological self-reliance as keys to China’s “dual circulation” strategy, a crucial part of the draft proposal of the 2021-2025 Five-Year Plan and long-term development targets through 2035.

“Faced with new contradictions and challenges brought about by changes in the external environment, we must adjust the path of economic development,” Liu said. “(We should) make economic development more autonomous, sustainable and resilient.”

“Self-reliance in semiconductors is seen as particularly crucial, given the current dependence on US-made chip-design tools and patents as well as critical manufacturing technologies from US allies,” Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at research firm Oxford Economics Ltd., wrote in a report earlier this month.