Apple moving some iPad production to Vietnam

For the first time ever Apple is moving some iPad production out of China and shifting it to Vietnam after strict COVID-19 lockdowns in and around Shanghai led to months of supply chain disruptions, reports the Financial Times . The US company has also asked multiple component suppliers to build up their inventories to guard against future shortages and supply snags, sources said.

China’s BYD, one of the leading iPad assemblers, has helped Apple build production lines in Vietnam and could soon start to produce a small number of the tablets there, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Apple has long considered building some iPads outside of China, as reported by Nikkei Asia in January last year, but the sudden surge in COVID cases in Vietnam a few months later delayed plans to follow through.