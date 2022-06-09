Foreign investments into China back up in May

Some foreign investors returned to China’s battered stock and bond markets in May as Beijing stepped up efforts to stimulate the economy following months of COVID lockdowns and heightened global political tensions, reports Reuters .

Even as tough anti-virus restrictions persisted, foreign investors bought a net $2.5 billion worth of beaten-down China-listed shares last month, the biggest tally in four months, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon and the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In the bond market, China saw a net inflow of $2 billion in May, according to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF). If confirmed by China’s official data, it would snap a three-month streak of foreign outflows.