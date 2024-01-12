Apple supplier BOE signs deal for new China plant

Apple supplier BOE Technology Group, one of the world’s largest display makers, will set up a RMB 63 billion ($9 billion) next-generation production complex in Chengdu, capital of southwestern Sichuan province, that is expected to bolster mainland China’s lead in display manufacturing capacity over the next few years, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Chengdu municipal government on Wednesday said in a statement that Beijing-based BOE and the city’s Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone have signed the contract to build the plant, representing the largest single industrial project in the capital in terms of investment.

BOE, which initially announced the project last December, will build its so-called Gen-8.6 AMOLED – for active-matrix organic light-emitting diode – production facility to meet soaring global demand for high-end displays used in laptops and tablets, according to the firm.