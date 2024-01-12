Xpeng to deliver flying cars in ‘late 2025’

Xpeng Aeroht will start taking orders for its flying car late this year, the subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Motors said, with deliveries to start in late 2025, reports Nikkei Asia . Xpeng’s vehicle was just one of the flying vehicles on display at the CES consumer tech show in Las Vegas, though the company was the only one to give a timeline for commercial sales.

Dubbed the Land Aircraft Carrier, the modular vehicle consists of two segments: a flying module for low-altitude transport and a six-wheeled module for use on the ground, according to the company.

The vehicle will first be sold in China for more than RMB 1 million ($140,000). Buyers should be able to fly the vehicles in designated trial areas first, the company said.