August sales for China-made Tesla vehicles pass 44,000

US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, including 31,379 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday, reports Reuters . Sales of the vehicles within China reached 12,885 last month, up from 8,621 units in July. Tesla’s sales in the first month of each quarter are usually lower than the following two months.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July and 33,155 units in June. China’s BYD sold 60,858 electric vehicles last month, while General Motors’ China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 43,783 units.

In July, Tesla introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y in China, where it faces increased scrutiny from both regulators and the public and growing competition from local rivals. It also lowered the starting price for Model 3 sedans.