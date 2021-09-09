China introduces green electricity trading pilot

A nationwide pilot program to trade green power has been introduced in China in an attempt to increase renewable energy consumption, reports Caixin . The program, which permits electricity generators to sell green power directly to end-users, is a step towards reaching the country’s lofty carbon emissions targets.

Under the program, a total of 259 market entities in 17 provincial-level regions across the nation traded 7.9 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity on Tuesday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. The trading took place at the Beijing Power Exchange Center and the Guangzhou Power Exchange Center. The green electricity traded is estimated to emit 6 million tons less carbon dioxide than coal-fired power, the report said.

“[The project] aims to guide consumption of green power in a market-oriented way, which will reflect its environmental value,” a spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning body, said in a statement released Tuesday. “Revenue generated through the [program] will be used to support the development and use of green power to better promote the creation of a new power system.”