Avatar 2 gets China approval

Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar sequel has been given a release date in China, according to people familiar with the matter, a boon in a key market for the entertainment giant as it looks to move beyond this week’s management upheaval, reports Bloomberg .

Avatar: The Way of Water, a follow up to the 2009 hit movie, was cleared for a Dec. 16 release date, raising the earnings potential for one of Disney’s biggest films of the year. Previous blockbusters were denied entry amid deteriorating relations between China and the US. That limited access has weighed on some of Hollywood’s top studios, as box office earnings of some American titles in China could exceed revenue earned back at home.

The Avatar sequel is one of the few major tent-pole films from Disney to be granted access to the movie market since the beginning of the pandemic, with recent Marvel blockbusters shut out. Disney had screened footage for executives of China Film Group earlier this year, raising prospects for a release in the country. 20th Century Pictures confirmed the release in a Weibo post.