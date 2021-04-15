B2B e-commerce booms China as world looks to resume ‘normal life’

Sales of non-pandemic goods are on the rise as China’s business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce trade boomed alongside traditional trade in the first quarter of the year, reported the South China Morning Post.

Exports of kitchen products, household appliances and outdoor sporting goods through B2B e-commerce channels during the quarter edged out masks and sanitisers – the dominant trade a year ago – according to one of China’s biggest B2B e-commerce marketplaces, DHgate.

The volume of trade in household appliances and kitchen products on DHgate’s platform surged fivefold compared with the same period last year, while trade in women’s apparel quadrupled and trade in wearable devices tripled. The biggest importers of goods on its platform in the first quarter were the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Italy, reported the SCMP.

Chinese exports and imports on B2B e-commerce platforms during the first three months of the year rose 46.5% compared with last year, to RMB 419.5 billion ($64 billion), according to international trade data released by Chinese customs on Tuesday. B2B exports, in particular, rose 69.3% – helped by a low comparison base – and imports rose 15.1%.