Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new US rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to US rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named, reported Reuters.

Companies or others listed on the US Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from US suppliers.

Tech-powerhouse Taiwan’s firms are major suppliers of semiconductors globally, and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said they would follow Taiwanese and US rules, reported Reuters.

“Our companies, whether producers or exporters, must accord with our country’s rules. Of course the United States has new rules, and our companies will pay attention and accord with the key criteria of the US rules,” she told reporters.